24 Jul 2022

Limerick's Tommy O'Donoghue makes Irish team after swapping rugby refereeing for snooker

Tommy O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

24 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

LIMERICK’S Tommy O’Donoghue has been selected on the Irish team for snooker’s 2022 Home Internationals.

The competition will be held from August 5 -12 in the Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds.

For many O’Donoghue is best known as a rugby referee.

“I was a contracted rugby referee with the IRFU for nearly 13 years. When Covid-19 hit in March 2020 it ended my last season prematurely, but I had made the decision to retire and stuck to it,” recalled O’Donoghue.

“I was looking to fill the gap that was left from training midweek and going away of a Friday to referee the weekend in the All Ireland League. I decided to go back to snooker which was one of my first loves at the age of 14,” explained O’Donoghue.

“I played until I was 19, so 30 years later I took up the cue again and put in the long hours on my own practicing. This season saw me play competitively for the first time in 30 years and in February I became a Munster champion in Killarney and an All Ireland runner up the following weekend,” he said of his journey into the national team.

He added: “I was also beaten in the Connacht Challenge final and the All-Ireland Challenge Championship.”

Those results saw O’Donoghue selected in the Irish Over-40’s team to play in the home Internationals next month in England.

“I’m the only player from Limerick to make the Irish team so it’s a great honour,” he said proudly.

