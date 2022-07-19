Search

19 Jul 2022

Rob Burrow: Government has ‘blood on its hands’ over £50m MND research delay

Rob Burrow: Government has ‘blood on its hands’ over £50m MND research delay

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Rob Burrow says the Government has “blood on its hands” over the delay in delivering on a promise to provide £50million towards efforts to find a cure for motor neurone disease.

The former Leeds and Great Britain player, 39, has become a leading light in the campaign to raise awareness of MND, having been diagnosed with the terminal illness in December 2019.

The Government pledged last November to make £50m available to the Motor Neurone Disease Association as part of a £375m investment into neurodegenerative disease research but, eight months on, scientists have yet to see the money, leaving Burrow frustrated and angry.

“I have 100 things to say to this Government but I will keep it to one,” Burrow told the PA news agency.

“People with MND don’t have the luxury of time to wait. It is as if there is no rush to give our scientific researchers the opportunity to join the race to find an effective treatment while six people die each day from motor neurone disease.

“There is blood on your hands, this Government and the civil servants, with the red tape you are putting up.”

Burrow’s stance is supported by his wife and full-time carer Lindsey, who said: “I am hopeful that one day a cure will be found but we need the UK Government to support people with MND and provide more funding for research into the disease.

“In September 2021, the Prime Minister and Health Secretary pledged £50m for research but no money has been received by the MND researchers yet.

“A third of people with MND die within a year of diagnosis and don’t have time to wait.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told PA: “We have invested millions of pounds into motor neurone disease research – leading to major advances in how the disease is understood.

“For example the funding has supported clinical trials of a repurposed drug, Triumeq, which has shown promise at reducing a type of virus in the brain thought to kill motor neurons.

“We remain committed to spending at least another £50million to help find a cure and researchers can apply for funding at the National Institute for Health and Care Research and UK Research and Innovation.”

Burrow, who was given two years to live at the time of his diagnosis, says his condition has not worsened since he started taking an immunotherapy drug used in clinical trials for various types of cancer.

“I’ve been using proluekin in the form of IL-2,” he said. “I’ve been on this drug for almost two years and I have not got any worse since I have been on this cancer drug.”

Burrow has provided an update on his battle with MND in a new chapter of his autobiography, ‘Too Many Reasons to Live’, which is now out in paperback, and has maintained his famous sense of humour despite being confined to a wheelchair and being able only to speak with the aid of voice technology.

“I’ve been this way for 18 months now and I have got used to being like this,” he said. “I have been a professional box-set watcher.”

With close friend Kevin Sinfield, the former Leeds and England captain, Burrow recently completed the Leeds 10k in a specially adapted wheelchair to raise money for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media