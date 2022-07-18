Search

18 Jul 2022

It made sense for everyone – Aaron McEneff leaves Hearts for Perth Glory

18 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

Aaron McEneff’s departure from Hearts to Australian club Perth Glory makes “sense”, according to Jambos boss Robbie Neilson.

All parties have agreed terms and the 26-year-old midfielder will make the move to the A-League side, subject to visa approval and international clearance.

McEneff, who joined Hearts in February 2021, was part of the cinch Championship-winning squad and in total made 36 appearances in maroon, scoring five goals.

Speaking to the official Hearts website, Neilson said: “Aaron indicated his desire to move on if he couldn’t get more game time.

“We have a compact squad but it’s laden with quality and nobody is guaranteed playing time, so when this transfer came up it made sense for everyone.

“Aaron has played an important part in our journey back to the top of Scottish football and he goes to Australia with our best wishes.”

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “In financial terms, the transfer is a good deal for the club and I’ve no doubt that Aaron will make an impact in the A-League.

“He’s a great lad who has made some important contributions on the pitch over the past 18 months, so we thank him for all of his efforts at Hearts and we wish him and his young family all of the best in Australia.”

