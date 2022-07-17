Search

17 Jul 2022

Laura Muir believes rivals fear her in 1500m World Championship final

Laura Muir believes rivals fear her in 1500m World Championship final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 11:00 PM

Laura Muir insists her rivals know she is a threat ahead of their showdown in Eugene.

The Scot is chasing her first medal at an outdoor World Championships ahead of Monday’s 1500m final in Oregon.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who beat Muir to gold in Tokyo last year, is favourite to regain the title she lost to Sifan Hasan in Doha in 2019.

Muir finally landed Olympic silver last summer having previously finished seventh in Rio when she was third with 150m to go.

She also finished fourth at the 2017 World Championships and fifth in Doha three years ago but believes her opponents now see her as a danger.

“I feel like I’ve been there for a few years but just not got on the podium but they know I’m around,” said the four-time European Indoor champion.

“Look at Rio compared to Tokyo, you can see I’ve learnt a lot. She (Kipyegon) is getting faster, I’m getting faster. It’s hard but you have to  just to focus on yourself and what your strengths and weaknesses are.

“I just love what I do and for me that’s everything, regardless if I get medals or not – although medals are great.”

Muir came second in her semi-final in four minutes 01.78 seconds at Hayward Field on Saturday.

It was quicker than Kipyegon’s time of four minutes 03.98 seconds in her semi but Muir is well aware of what will be required in the final.

“It depends if someone takes it out gun to tape. Regardless how it goes you have to be in 3.54 or 3.55 shape to medal,” said the 29-year-old.

“Whether it will be run in that time I don’t know but that’s the sort of shape you’ve got to be in and I’m very close.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media