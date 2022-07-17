Mourinho’s tattoo and the Nevilles in Miami – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.
Jose Mourinho designed a special tattoo.
Palace lit up Melbourne.
The Nevilles were in Miami.
Mason Mount scored a cracker in the US.
Gabriel Jesus scores goals.
Marcus Rashford was victorious in Australia.
What a double save!
Leeds fans had a laugh.
Jesse Marsch never lost it!
James Vince was still celebrating.
Freddie was missing Bumble.
Emma Raducanu jetted off.
Who could it be?
What a finish!
The Rocket enjoyed himself.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.