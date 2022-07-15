Eriksen joins Utd and Tiger bids St Andrews farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 15.
Riyad Mahrez signed a new deal at Man City.
Kevin de Bruyne was left on his own!
Sonny showed his Spurs team-mates around Seoul.
Raheem Sterling was training.
Christian Eriksen is a Red Devil.
Manchester United were reunited with a familiar face.
Rio Ferdinand had his eye on Anthony Martial’s pre-season form.
Marcus Rashford strapped the armband on.
Charlie Savage impressed again for United – and was hailed by his dad Robbie.
Raphinha joined Barcelona.
England targeted a big finish to their Euro 2022 group.
Take me out to the ballgame.
Rapper and Tottenham fan AJ Tracey was “living the dream”.
Remembering Laurie Cunningham
Brighton unveiled a new kit.
Tiger Woods got an emotional send off from St Andrews after a missed cut.
Ian Poulter enjoyed a nice break.
Pat Cummins was back in Oz.
Debut day!
The family of Kevin Sheehy gathered earlier this month to mark the third anniversary of his death | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.