13 Jul 2022

Last few games have been perfect – Ange Postecoglou happy with Celtic pre-season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 9:42 PM

Ange Postecoglou was happy with the lively nature of Celtic’s friendly win over Banik Ostrava after his side won 4-2 in front of a sell-out crowd.

The Czech side were celebrating their centenary in front of about 15,000 fans and took an early lead.

But Celtic hit back quickly when Kyogo Furuhashi converted James Forrest’s cutback and went ahead midway through the first half as Matt O’Riley curled home from outside the box.

Giorgos Giakoumakis volleyed home brilliantly just after the break and Liel Abada netted on the rebound to restore Celtic’s two-goal cushion.

Postecoglou, whose side drew 3-3 at Rapid Vienna on Saturday, told Celtic TV: “It was a cracking atmosphere. It was obviously a big occasion for the club and it was great for us to be part of it. And again it gave the feel of a real contest.

“It’s important, especially as we don’t have any competitive games in pre-season this year.

“I didn’t just want to play friendly games, particularly if they are not played in main stadiums in front of crowds, it loses a little bit. The last few games have been perfect.”

Postecoglou, whose side host Blackburn on Saturday, added: “It was a great exercise for our boys. We started a bit slow and in general were a bit sloppy with some of our passing but on the flip side our good moments were really good.

“You get some pre-season cobwebs and they are working awfully hard in training so they are not going to be buzzing going into games.

“But we picked up and our good stuff was really good, other areas we can still improve on.”

