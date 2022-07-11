Search

11 Jul 2022

Hibernian announce five-year partnership with FC Edinburgh

Hibernian announce five-year partnership with FC Edinburgh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 3:48 PM

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell believes the five-year partnership agreed with cinch League 1 side FC Edinburgh brings only benefits to both clubs.

The collaboration will bring the two neighbouring clubs closer together on matters including youth player development and community work.

Hibs’ 18-year-old defender Jack Brydon will return to FC Edinburgh for another loan spell while there will be an annual friendly organised between the two clubs.

In addition, Hibernian women will train and play out of Meadowbank – the home ground of FC Edinburgh – as they progress towards becoming a completely full-time outfit.

Kensell told Hibs’ official website: “We’re delighted to have agreed this partnership with FC Edinburgh.

“It brings together two clubs that are in the heart of the community and will help both achieve success both on and off the pitch.

“Firstly, I am thrilled that we’ve been able to bring Hibernian women back home to Edinburgh, exactly where they belong.

“We saw how popular the Edinburgh derby was when they played at Easter Road – with over 5,500 supporters in attendance – so we wanted to make it as easy as possible for our supporters to attend their games.

“Having a home at Meadowbank will hopefully do that and help the women’s game grow.

“Alongside this, it provides a great pathway for our young players and will help us work closely with supporters in the community, both of which are incredibly vital for the future of both clubs.

“The five-year partnership shows a great commitment between the two teams and I’m sure we will both flourish because of it.”

Jim Brown, chairman at FC Edinburgh, added: “We’ve always had a good relationship with Hibernian FC and signing this five-year partnership takes it one step further.

“We believe FC Edinburgh is a great place for the young players at Hibs to develop and be first team ready, alongside helping us to reach our goal of constant progression and competing in cinch League 1 after our promotion last season.

“The partnership will really benefit the community and local people as we get out and about in the community and offer a plethora of football at Meadowbank following the link-up with the women’s team.

“We’d also like to thank Hibs for agreeing to have an annual friendly at Meadowbank; that’ll provide vital funds for the running of the club.

“We look forward to seeing how this partnership progresses.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media