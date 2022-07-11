Search

11 Jul 2022

Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Manchester United

Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Manchester United

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 12:05 PM

Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus from Manchester United, the Serie A club have announced.

The 29-year-old France midfielder, who left Juve for a second spell at United six years ago, has returned to Turin as a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Juve said on their official website: “When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later. With Paul that is exactly what has happened.”

The Italian club added: “Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed – the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back and we couldn’t be happier.”

Pogba won four Serie A titles during his first spell at Juve, scoring 34 goals in 177 appearances in all competitions before returning to United for a then world record £89million transfer fee in 2016.

He enjoyed a successful first season back at United under former boss Jose Mourinho, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League.

But after a fall-out with Mourinho and a series of injury problems, Pogba rarely hit top form in his second stint with United and his popularity waned.

He was instrumental in France winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but struggled to reproduce the same level of performance for United on a consistent basis.

Pogba was restricted to 27 appearances in his final season at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick and he was booed by United fans when he was substituted in his final appearance for the club against Norwich in April.

He scored a total of 39 goals in 233 games in all competitions for United during his two spells at the club.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media