09 Jul 2022

Wimbledon day 13: Elena Rybakina stays cool on sunny Centre Court to win title

Wimbledon day 13: Elena Rybakina stays cool on sunny Centre Court to win title

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 5:51 PM

Elena Rybakina came from a set down to stun title favourite Ons Jabeur and win Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, born in Russia but representing Kazakhstan, won 3-6 6-2 6-2 on a sun-drenched Centre Court.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at Wimbledon.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Gracious in defeat

Tennis maverick

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid’s bid for an 11th consecutive wheelchair doubles grand slam title was ended by Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda at Wimbledon. The top-seeded British duo were beaten 6-3 6-1 by the second seeds in the final on Court Three.

Brolly good shot, Goran

Up next

Get the popcorn out. Novak Djokovic versus Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final promises to be a five-star blockbuster.

