Search

09 Jul 2022

Richarlison: Champions League debut with Tottenham could reduce me to tears

Richarlison: Champions League debut with Tottenham could reduce me to tears

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 1:29 PM

New Tottenham signing Richarlison believes he could be reduced to tears when his opportunity to play Champions League football comes.

The 25-year-old said the chance to play in Europe’s premier club competition was key to his £60million move from Everton as he sets his sights on silverware in north London.

“It’s a dream isn’t it?” Richarlison told the club’s website of Champions League football. “I was even commenting with friends that the TV gave us goosebumps, just listening to the theme song.

“Now I can be inside the stadium listening to that music. I always said it was my dream to play in the Champions League and now that dream will come true.

“Maybe I can cry because it will be a special moment to be there playing in the Champions League because I only watched it on TV. Until last year I was there on my sofa in my house watching the Champions League and I said it was my time to play there…

“When the time comes I’ll be quite emotional because it’s a big competition and all the players want to play there.”

Early in June Richarlison had been coy about his future while on international duty with Brazil, having played a key role in helping Everton narrowly avoid relegation with 10 goals in 30 league appearances. But he admits now he had been surprised to get an offer from Spurs.

“I’m very happy for this moment,” he said. “When I was in Brazil and the offer from Tottenham came I couldn’t believe it. And after I signed my contract even more so because it feels like a dream. When I arrived it gave me a chill in my stomach.”

Richarlison added that he had received congratulations from former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, a friend of his new manager Antonio Conte, who he described as one of the best coaches in the world.

“Antonio Conte is putting together a great team to be able to compete in all competitions,” he said.

“I think we’ll be very strong in all competitions and we’ll fight for titles. The coach will prepare us very well for this because there are many competitions.

“Now we have to be focused as much as possible, so I think we have everything to make great competitions and in the end we have everything to lift a trophy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media