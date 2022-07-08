Search

08 Jul 2022

South Africa batter Lizelle Lee announces international retirement

South Africa batter Lizelle Lee has announced her international retirement just three days out from the start of the Proteas’ one-day series against England.

The 30-year-old finishes with 184 appearances to her name in all formats and is her country’s all-time leading scorer in Twenty20s, amassing 1,896 runs in 82 matches.

Only the recently-retired Mignon Du Preez has made more ODI runs for South Africa than Lee, who registered nought and 36 in the one-off drawn Test against England last week in her final international match.

While her now former team-mates gear up for three ODIs against Heather Knight’s side in a multi-format series, the big-hitting Lee intends to continue playing in domestic T20 competitions around the world.

“It is with a lot of mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from international cricket,” she said.

“From a very young age, I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level.

“Over the past eight years I was able to live that dream and I feel I have given everything I could to the Proteas.

“I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career. It has been an incredible journey.”

