Search

06 Jul 2022

Derek McInnes accepts lure of Premier League as Charlie McArthur joins Newcastle

Derek McInnes accepts lure of Premier League as Charlie McArthur joins Newcastle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 5:45 PM

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes accepted the lure of English football after Charlie McArthur left Rugby Park for Newcastle.

The 17-year-old centre-back, who captained Scotland at this summer’s Under-17 European Championship in Israel, is a product of Killie’s academy and made his debut at 16.

McArthur moved to the Premier League outfit for an undisclosed fee and will go into the Magpies’ under-18 squad.

McInnes told Kilmarnock’s official website: “We understood, like all Scottish clubs, that we’re vulnerable to the richest league in the world with all the money that is available there.

“Ideally Charlie, as a Kilmarnock supporter, would have played 100 games for the Kilmarnock first team and we would have gotten a lot of satisfaction in seeing that.

“Unfortunately for us, a bigger club has come along and identified he’s a good player, which he is.

“The move was something that Charlie was keen on, so once we established that with his agents, then it was all about us getting the fee that we wanted, which thankfully we did.

“We wish Charlie all the best. He’s a great kid and he’s someone we’ve really been impressed with in the short time that I’ve been here.

“You can see exactly why Newcastle would want to bring him into their system and we’ll look out for him and hope he does well there.

“He will always be welcome back at Rugby Park.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media