Search

06 Jul 2022

Justin Rose: 'The course at Adare Manor thoroughly deserves to host Ryder Cup'

Justin Rose: 'The course at Adare Manor thoroughly deserves to host Ryder Cup'

Justin Rose of England signs autographs during day two of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resport

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

06 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LEADING golf professional Justin Rose believes the course at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort 'thoroughly deserves' to host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Englishman Rose was among a host of golf's top names who competed at the JP McManus Pro Am at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this week.

2013 US open winner Rose was hugely impressed by the condition of the golf course which will host the biennial Ryder Cup between Europe and the USA in five years time. 

"Well, obviously we have 40,000 people here and it feels amazing, but it can just absorb so many people. I think it is built for that type of event and I think the golf course lends itself so much to it as well," Justin Rose told Sky Sports Golf.

"These green complexes are so busy and interesting that with the Ryder Cup you are going to see a tonne of birdie-bogey type of situations if you start tucking pins on little knobs where there is a lot of low run-offs and stuff like that, good golf is really rewarded.

"The course is in absolutely ridiculous condition. It is a spectacle. What they have achieved here is something else and thoroughly deserves the Ryder Cup and just given the crowd support and their enthusiasm for golf is unbelievable."

Rose, who has won 10 times in the PGA Tour, as well as recording 12 other international victories, said Pro Am host JP McManus is a terrific ambassador for Limerick.

Rose said: "JP, Noreen, the whole McManus family, they have been incredible supporters of golf but it obviously runs a lot deeper than golf. I think what they do for the whole area of Limerick, JP is such an ambassador for the area wherever he goes.

"It is not just this week or once every five years that he does it, he does it day in and day out. I think the amount of loves that he has affected or changed by his investment in the area is mind-blowing to be honest with you. The thing I love about JP is that no matter where he goes, if it's the US Masters you see him, he is wearing his jacket with the pin, the Limerick pin. He walks the walk and talks the talk for sure." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media