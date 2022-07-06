Justin Rose: 'The course at Adare Manor thoroughly deserves to host Ryder Cup'

LEADING golf professional Justin Rose believes the course at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort 'thoroughly deserves' to host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Englishman Rose was among a host of golf's top names who competed at the JP McManus Pro Am at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this week.

2013 US open winner Rose was hugely impressed by the condition of the golf course which will host the biennial Ryder Cup between Europe and the USA in five years time.

"Well, obviously we have 40,000 people here and it feels amazing, but it can just absorb so many people. I think it is built for that type of event and I think the golf course lends itself so much to it as well," Justin Rose told Sky Sports Golf.

"These green complexes are so busy and interesting that with the Ryder Cup you are going to see a tonne of birdie-bogey type of situations if you start tucking pins on little knobs where there is a lot of low run-offs and stuff like that, good golf is really rewarded.

"The course is in absolutely ridiculous condition. It is a spectacle. What they have achieved here is something else and thoroughly deserves the Ryder Cup and just given the crowd support and their enthusiasm for golf is unbelievable."

Rose, who has won 10 times in the PGA Tour, as well as recording 12 other international victories, said Pro Am host JP McManus is a terrific ambassador for Limerick.

Rose said: "JP, Noreen, the whole McManus family, they have been incredible supporters of golf but it obviously runs a lot deeper than golf. I think what they do for the whole area of Limerick, JP is such an ambassador for the area wherever he goes.

"It is not just this week or once every five years that he does it, he does it day in and day out. I think the amount of loves that he has affected or changed by his investment in the area is mind-blowing to be honest with you. The thing I love about JP is that no matter where he goes, if it's the US Masters you see him, he is wearing his jacket with the pin, the Limerick pin. He walks the walk and talks the talk for sure."