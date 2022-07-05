Just two boys from Yorkshire doing what they love – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit centuries for England.
The record run-chase amazed just about everybody.
Jurgen Klopp was all smiles.
Lionel Messi started preparing for the new season.
Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed his time in Paris.
Manchester United got their man.
Kalvin Phillips checked in at City.
Pontus Jansson turned on the style.
What a catch!
Conor McGregor as modest as ever.
