Search

05 Jul 2022

Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie carries British hopes

Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie carries British hopes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 5:30 AM

Cameron Norrie will carry the hopes of the nation on Tuesday when he walks out to play David Goffin for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The British number one’s clash will take place on Court One, with the defending champion Novak Djokovic given the privilege of the men’s quarter-final slot on Centre Court.

Third seed Ons Jabeur is also in action on the women’s side of the draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day nine of the Championships.

Order of Play

Brit watch

Match of the Day

If Jannik Sinner versus Carlos Alcaraz in round four provided a glimpse into the future, the Italian’s last-eight meeting with Djokovic may show how long the old guard have left at the top table of men’s tennis.

Djokovic, who is still in the hunt to finish as the most successful male player in the sport, beat the 20-year-old last year in Monto Carlo but will face a different animal this time.

The Serbian will always be the favourite in such a contest, however, one day the new generation will take over and Sinner will believe his moment is now.

Past champions return (again!)

A number of champions were present for Sunday’s centenary celebrations on Centre Court and several will pull on their white outfits again to take part in the invitation doubles on Tuesday.

There is a men, women and mixed category where ex-Wimbledon singles champions Martina Hingis, Goran Ivanisevic and Marion Bartoli will aim to lift silverware one last time at the All England Club.

Former British players Laura Robson, Greg Rusedski and Anne Keothavong will also be in action.

Weather

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media