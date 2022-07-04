Phillips thanks Leeds after sealing City switch – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.
Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips.
Gabriel Jesus left City for Arsenal.
Alisson shared some holiday snaps.
Neil Warnock had his say.
Elton John unveiled Watford’s new kit.
Zlatan was on ice.
Ashley Young stayed at Villa.
Carlos Sainz celebrated his first F1 victory.
It’s fight week.
Shannon Airport Police Fire Service staff Declan Lynch and Eugene Fawl who are pictured here with Tiger Woods
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.