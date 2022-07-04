Search

04 Jul 2022

Play underway at JP McManus Pro Am in Adare

Padraig Harrington is among the afternoon starters on Day 1 of the JP McManus Pro Am at Adare Manor

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor at Adare Manor

04 Jul 2022 9:28 AM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE world's top golfers have descended on Co Limerick this week as the two-day JP McManus Pro Am takes place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort beginning today, Monday.

Some 40,000 spectators are expected to attend the sixth staging of the two-day Pro-Am.

Ten of the world’s top 11 golfers are taking part the sold-out event, which is also being broadcast live on Virgin Media and Sky Sports, as well as The Golf Channel in the USA. The current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are lining up, alongside the likes of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods, former

Irish Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry. Play got underway at 8am this Monday morning with the fourball featuring Paul McGinley and his amateur team members of Niall O'Connor, Josh Clark and Ryan Nivakoff.

Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods is sure to draw an enormous gallery when he begins his first round at 2.05pm today from the first tee. Woods will play alongside Michael Smurfit Jnr, Tony Smurfit Jnr and Sharon Smurfit. Irish golfing stars Shane Lowry, Leona Maguire and Rory McIltoy will begin their rounds from the first tee at 1.15pm, 2.15pm and 2.25pm respectively.

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990. All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.

