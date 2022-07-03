Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie says he feels ‘at home’ in UK after global upbringing

Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie has said his nickname is “Nozza” and he feels “at home” in the UK after living in several countries growing up.

Johannesburg-born Norrie, 26, speaks with a Kiwi accent after growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, with his Welsh mother Helen and Scottish father David, and attending university in the US.

Though from South Africa, he is currently Britain’s number one tennis player and the last singles team GB star left in the championships.

Norrie stormed through to the quarter finals after beating America’s Tommy Paul, who he revealed was one of his “best friends on the tour”.

He was cheered on by his girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, from the side-lines.

When asked how British he felt at a press conference following his win, Norrie said: “It’s pretty interesting, my background obviously from various places.

“But I’m living here, basing here – I feel good coming back here, practicing with the younger Brits.

“I think ever since college I’ve been living here – I’m enjoying it.

“It’s pretty similar to the people and the sports and everything.

“I love rugby, the cricket. I’m feeling pretty at home.

“It’s been great to follow all the sports here. It’s been good.”

Norrie added that the increasingly vocal support of the home crowd on Sunday “definitely” helped him win, and urged fans to turn up for his next game.

He said: “Unfortunately, I’m the last one standing.

“But I think it’s even more reason for everyone to get behind me.

“Even the atmosphere was great today and definitely helped me get over the line there.

“Especially on that last game, I was obviously pretty nervous.

“I was serving for my first quarter final of a slam. I wanted to get it done there.”

Norrie will return to the hallowed grass courts on Tuesday.