Wimbledon day six: Swiatek and Gauff knocked out before Kyrgios thriller

Wimbledon contenders Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff suffered surprise defeats on day six of the Championships, which ended with an explosive Court One clash between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The British challenge took a hit on Saturday with Liam Broady and Katie Boulter going down in straight sets to leave only two home hopefuls in the men’s and women’s singles.

Rafael Nadal eased through and will be joined in the fourth round by Kyrgios following an entertaining four-setter with rival Tsitsipas.

Tweet of the day

My Nana would have been 82 today…Hope you were watching, this one was for you ❤️ #sweet16 pic.twitter.com/3ezuMf8Zxu — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) July 2, 2022

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

The TAN-train continues to roll! 🚂 🇫🇷 Harmony Tan is into the second week of #Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Boulterpic.twitter.com/SuxIUVEW4D — wta (@WTA) July 2, 2022

Stat of the day

135 – Iga #Swiatek stayed unbeaten for 135 days, winning 37 matches in a row (equalling the longest winning streak since 1990) and 6 consecutive titles (Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Roland Garros). Dream.@WTA @WTA_insider #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/DunbHtlcIX — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 2, 2022

Any chips with that beef?

There was late night drama aplenty between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas, who admitted to deliberately hitting the ball in the direction of his opponent on a number of occasions and then called his opponent a “bully” after the match.

Aussie bad boy Kyrgios lived up to his reputation with regular arguments with the line judges and he also called on his rival to be disqualified for hitting a loose ball into the crowd at the end of the second set.

It was also tense on Centre Court with Nadal’s opponent Lorenzo Sonego becoming agitated and speaking with the umpire regularly. At the conclusion of their third-round tie, the Spaniard made his feelings known.