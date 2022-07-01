Search

02 Jul 2022

Willie Armshaw goal helps Treaty United secure precious league win at Cobh

Treaty United secure precious away league win at Cobh

Substitute Willie Armshaw scored Treaty United's second goal in their precious win over Cobh Ramblers in the First Division at St Colman's Park on Friday night

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

01 Jul 2022 10:50 PM

TREATY United picked up three precious points in their bid to secure a promotion play-off position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when easing past Cobh Ramblers 2-0 at St Colman's Park on Friday night.

A first half own goal had Tommy Barrett's side 1-0 to the good against the Shane Keegan-managed hosts. Substitute Willie Armshaw then made an instant impact in the second half when doubling the visitors lead in the 66th minute and ultimately helping Treaty secure a vital victory.

The win was the ideal way for Treaty to bounce back from their heavy defeat to high-flying Cork City at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Sixth-placed Treaty remain behind Wexford FC who occupy the final promotion play-off position in the table on goal difference. Wexford scored a 3-1 home victory over struggling Athlone Town on Friday night.

Next up for Treaty United is a crucial home fixture against Longford Town at the Markets Field on Friday night next, 7.45pm.

More to follow: - 

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron, John Kavanagh (Capt), Ben O'Riordan, Breandan Frahill, Danny O'Connell, Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Sean McGrath, Luke Desmond, Farlain Mbayo, Liam Hopkins.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Dean George (Conor Melody 25), Stephen Christopher, Lee Devitt, Martin Coughlan (Joel Coustrain 65), Colin Conroy (Willie Armshaw 65), Matt Keane (Josh Quinlivan 90 +2), Jack Lynch (Capt).

REFEREE: Declan Toland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media