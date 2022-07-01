Willie Armshaw goal helps Treaty United secure precious league win at Cobh

Substitute Willie Armshaw scored Treaty United's second goal in their precious win over Cobh Ramblers in the First Division at St Colman's Park on Friday night
TREATY United picked up three precious points in their bid to secure a promotion play-off position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when easing past Cobh Ramblers 2-0 at St Colman's Park on Friday night.
A first half own goal had Tommy Barrett's side 1-0 to the good against the Shane Keegan-managed hosts. Substitute Willie Armshaw then made an instant impact in the second half when doubling the visitors lead in the 66th minute and ultimately helping Treaty secure a vital victory.
The win was the ideal way for Treaty to bounce back from their heavy defeat to high-flying Cork City at the Markets Field on Friday night.
Sixth-placed Treaty remain behind Wexford FC who occupy the final promotion play-off position in the table on goal difference. Wexford scored a 3-1 home victory over struggling Athlone Town on Friday night.
Next up for Treaty United is a crucial home fixture against Longford Town at the Markets Field on Friday night next, 7.45pm.
More to follow: -
COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron, John Kavanagh (Capt), Ben O'Riordan, Breandan Frahill, Danny O'Connell, Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Sean McGrath, Luke Desmond, Farlain Mbayo, Liam Hopkins.
TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Dean George (Conor Melody 25), Stephen Christopher, Lee Devitt, Martin Coughlan (Joel Coustrain 65), Colin Conroy (Willie Armshaw 65), Matt Keane (Josh Quinlivan 90 +2), Jack Lynch (Capt).
REFEREE: Declan Toland
Members of the Irish Red Cross Limerick branches with Mayor of Limerick City and County Cllr Daniel Butler
Hannah Scanlon with her Centenarian Bounty from President Michael D Higgins and, below, with members of her family | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Limerick hurling fan John Scully, a tidy footballer with Galbally in his youth, with St Camillus’ staff Sarah and Claire
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.