Search

01 Jul 2022

Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social

Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 7:26 PM

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.

Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo.

Serena Williams was keeping busy away from the court after her first-round exit.

Liam Broady’s celebration earned him a new fan.

Katie Boulter also had football on her mind, representing England ahead of Euro 2022.

Football

Big news from Liverpool.

July 1 also meant new signings could become official.

Richarlison said goodbye.

Manchester City celebrated the anniversaries of previous deals.

A new ‘do for Allan Saint-Maximin?

Top bombing.

The Lionesses celebrated.

Hearts paid tribute to their war heroes.

New threads.

Bird is the word.

Striker day.

Cricket

England newcomer Issy Wong reflected on a special moment.

India duo Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja earned plaudits.

Nathan Lyon scored a top-10 hit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media