30 Jun 2022

Stoke sign winger Liam McCarron from Leeds

29 Jun 2022 4:42 PM

Stoke have signed winger Liam McCarron from Leeds for an undisclosed fee.

McCarron was a regular in Leeds’ matchday squad under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, but made just one senior appearance for the Premier League club.

Stoke said on their official website: “The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Potters and becomes (manager) Michael O’Neill’s fourth acquisition of the summer.

“McCarron joins Aden Flint, Harry Clarke and Josh Laurent in moving to North Staffordshire ahead of the 2022-23 season.”

Preston-born McCarron, who has represented Scotland at Under-19 level, joined Leeds from Carlisle in 2019 after making 20 first-team appearances for the Cumbrians.

He came off the bench to make his Leeds debut in a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at Elland Road in December 2021.

