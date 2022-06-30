In Pictures: Famous faces aplenty at the 2005 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor

IN 2005 the JP McManus Pro-Am moved from Limerick Golf Club to the Adare Manor.
Among the all-star line-up featured Tiger Woods, Michael Campbell, Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Davis Love III, Ernie Els, Sandy Lyle and Colin Montgomerie.
Some famous faces also made the trip, including Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen and actor Peter Gallagher.
Padraig Harrington was the player to lift the winning trophy.
Over 8,600 people had played in pre-qualifying golf tournaments organised by local charities throughout the country and 12 charity teams qualified to play in the Pro-Am. Charleville Community Care fielding the successful overall winning team.
As a result of two days of fantastic golf, over €31m was allocated to 56 charities in the mid-west region.
Ahead of next week's return of the Pro-Am, the Leader Leader delved into the Sportsfile photographic archive to relive that 2005 edition of the JP McManus Pro-Am.
