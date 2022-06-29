Search

29 Jun 2022

Wimbledon day three: Hopes for more home success as Raducanu and Murray feature

Wimbledon day three: Hopes for more home success as Raducanu and Murray feature

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 5:30 AM

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will lead the British charge at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The British grand-slam champions are in Centre Court action after Novak Djokovic opens up day three proceedings on the main stage.

A number of home favourites will be vying to reach the last-32, while Harriet Dart will aim to become the 10th Briton into the singles draw when she finally steps on to the grass for her round one contest.

Order of Play

Brit watch

Double trouble

The doubles competition gets under way on Wednesday and Joe Salisbury, the number one ranked player in the world, will begin his quest to win at the All England Club after previous success at the Australian Open and US Open. He is one of 28 British players in action across the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events on the third day at SW19.

Match of the day


Ukraine duo Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina will meet in the second round on Court 12 on Wednesday knowing whoever succeeds can keep the focus on the war in their home country.

Kalinina is sending money back to her family while Tsurenko revealed on Monday nothing feels important due to the devastation being brought by Russia.

Elsewhere, Andy Murray’s last-64 clash with John Isner could easily go the distance, while British number one Cameron Norrie gets Court One billing against Jaume Munar.

Weather

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media