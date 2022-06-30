Search

30 Jun 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

30 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 11AM

GOLF
LET; GERMAN MASTERS
SKY SPORTS,

GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 1PM

BASKETBALL
IRELAND V AUSTRIA
TG4, 7.05PM

GOLF
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

FRIDAY, JULY 1

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 11AM

GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE2, 1PM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 1
EUROSPORT 1, TG4, 2.30PM

DARTS
WORLD SENIOR MATCHPLAY
BT SPORT1, 7PM

GOLF
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 6PM

SATURDAY, JULY 2

RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V IRELAND
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 8.05AM

RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
SKY SPORTS, 10.55AM

GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE1, 1.10PM

HURLING
CLARE V KILKENNY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

RUGBY
SOUTH AFRICA V WALES
SKY SPORTS, 4.05PM

SUNDAY, JULY 3

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 11AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 3
EUROSPORT, TG4, 2.50PM

HURLING
LIMERICK V GALWAY
RTE2, 3.30PM

HURLING
MHC: TIPPERARY V OFFALY
TG4, 1.30PM

GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE1, 1.10PM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media