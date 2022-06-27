Search

28 Jun 2022

Ross County sign Kazeem Olaigbe on season-long loan from Southampton

Ross County sign Kazeem Olaigbe on season-long loan from Southampton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 5:28 PM

Ross County have signed Belgian midfielder Kazeem Olaigbe on a season-long loan from Southampton.

The 19-year-old, who began his career with Anderlecht before joining Saints in 2019, played for Belgium at this summer’s European Under-19 Championship.

Olaigbe is the fourth player to move to County from Southampton over the past year.

“Kazeem is a really exciting young talent that we have been aware of for some time,” manager Malky Mackay told the County website. “His performances in Premier League 2 saw him nominated for the league’s Player of the Season.

“He is also a Belgian youth internationalist with Euro finals experience, who takes the next stage of his development in the Scottish Premiership.

“I would also like to thank Southampton FC for continuing to trust Ross County as a positive place for developing talent.”

Olaigbe has joined up with the County squad at their pre-season training camp near Verona as they gear up for their Premier Sports Cup opener away to Buckie Thistle on Saturday week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media