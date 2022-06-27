The sporting weekend in pictures

Jack Leach completed a 10-wicket haul for the match before Ollie Pope and Joe Root shone with the bat at Headingley as England reached 183 for two, chasing 296, on day four of the third Test against New Zealand.
Daryll Neita enjoyed double success at the British Championships in Manchester, where Laura Muir and Jeremiah Azu were also among the winners, and Mark Cavendish rode his bike to victory in Dumfries and Galloway to became national road champion.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.
Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel, was the first person to sign the book of condolence at City Hall
