Dettori delights Newmarket crowd after stormy few days

As a sport, horse racing is full of irony and juxtapositions. In this game there are short memories and, at times, shorter tempers.

The participants invariably have to make difficult decisions and some are accorded longer than others to plan their manoeuvres.

This industry is being tested like never before. With a dismaying lack of stable staff and astronomic fuel and cost-of-living increases, everyone is affected to varying degrees.

Yet there are some whose decisions have to be made sharply, where there’s no time for woolliness. Gut reaction, strength, touch, a sixth sense, call it what you will – this is the currency of those who take their lives in their hands every day. There are always stark consequences, winning and losing, and on occasion, life and death.

Jockeys are not generally known for over-thinking. Seldom has a jockey produced a faultless ride. Fitness levels are so fine, regimes so extreme, that there is little room to take chances.

Frankie Dettori gets set for his only ride of the day at Newmarket, partnering the Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo in the Maureen Britain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes. @PAracing pic.twitter.com/Eum7Fy7pfU — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) June 25, 2022

The distraction of a rift between racing’s golden boy and his long-standing guv’nor, which surfaced so spectacularly, so publicly at the recent Royal meeting has eclipsed everything over the past week.

Frankie Dettori has held sway atop the sport for almost three decades. Frankie ‘The Franchise’ has been and still is, its most marketable personality.

At Newmarket on Saturday, the racing itself was barely incidental. Who had the public come to see?

“Frankie,” said Vera, a racegoer from Cheshunt. “He’s number one, isn’t he? Do you think he’ll do a flying dismount?”

No matter that there were a couple of Listed contests and a Group Three heat on the seven-race card. No problem that he had only one mount. Vera was here to see the only name she appeared to recognise.

Frankie Dettori and retired trainer Clive Britain following Lezoo's success in the Empress Fillies' Stakes, run in honour of Clive's late wife, Maureen @PAracing pic.twitter.com/ZPiekfx2rz — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) June 25, 2022

Her unswerving support, and that of many casual fans, is at odds with the frustrated John Gosden, who has had to endure a series of well-chronicled reversals from the Italian in some of the biggest races recently.

His simmering vexation over Emily Upjohn’s Oaks defeat at Epsom boiled over into public criticism at Ascot, ironically the scene of Dettori’s ‘Magnificent Seven’ nearly a quarter of a century earlier.

The jockey failed to get the hood off Lord North at the start of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, lost his pitch on Stradivarius in a slowly-run Gold Cup, and similarly gave the Queen’s horse, Saga, too much to do when beaten a head in the Britannia.

Gosden was in a difficult position.

He had helped get Dettori’s career back on track following his split with Godolphin 10 years ago and big-race wins followed. In recent years their successes have included the 2015 Derby with Golden Horn, who also won the Arc, and two more Arcs with wonder mare Enable, three Gold Cups with Stradivarius, and five Group Ones with Palace Pier.

Yet like most marriages, there are choppy waters to navigate. Good times can be replaced by angry words and knee-jerk reactions.

Any divorce has two tales. You never know what goes on behind closed curtains. And sometimes even those nearest to the aggrieved parties don’t see it coming. Few saw one of racing’s most esteemed partnerships breaking up, yet alone so swiftly.

For Gosden, Ascot seemingly proved untenable.

Upon his return from a pre-arranged visit to Sardinia to see his father, Dettori was reportedly kept in the dark about being replaced on three of the Gosden team’s runners at Newmarket, with James Doyle and Robert Havlin replacing him.

A meeting was held on Friday and a statement was issued by the Clarehaven Stables team later that evening, saying the pair had “amicably decided to take a sabbatical from the trainer/jockey relationship but we remain the closest of friends and colleagues”.

One wonders how long the 51-year-old will have the desire to continue his career in the saddle. At the end of Royal Ascot, he had taken just 87 rides in Britain in 2022, and all but 15 were for Gosden’s team.

Yet Dettori was quick to scotch any immediate retirement talk and was surprisingly open before racing.

He said: “Obviously me and John had a meeting yesterday and we both decided we were both going to have a sabbatical or a break, so that’s that.

“Obviously the first thing you are going to ask me, I’m not going to retire. I am actually going to Istanbul tonight for the Derby tomorrow and I am suspended most of next week, then I am in Germany for the Derby the week after that, and I’m going to America for Charlie Appleby after that, and possibly Saratoga as well.

“So, I will not be riding much in the next three or four weeks.

“If you don’t see me riding, it is not because I am retiring, it is because I am abroad. I will be back for King George week, then Goodwood and then finish the year. I’m definitely riding this year and next year and after that, I don’t know.

“That is all I have to tell you. I don’t know who I will principally ride for. I don’t know – it is only 24 hours’ fresh, but that is all I want to say, and we move forward.”

Dettori has always had the ability to surprise and delight. His openness was as unexpected as it was courageous. Perhaps it was just a brave face. Then again, the sport’s premier entertainer has always tried to repay the public’s great affection, which will doubtless endure.

One ride, one winner. Frankie Dettori gets the biggest cheer of the day and produces a flying dismount after victory aboard Lezoo in the Empress Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket. @PAracing pic.twitter.com/5ofhdCTndd — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) June 25, 2022

Of course, in true storybook fashion, Dettori’s sole mount was a winning one. Lezoo drew readily clear to give the Ralph Beckett yard success in the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies’ Stakes.

His arrival in the winner’s enclosure drew the biggest cheer of the afternoon and he duly made Vera’s day, producing his famous flying dismount.

Yet for all the reassurances from fellow trainers and jockeys that he will be in demand, “our hero”, as Gosden referred to him last week, will be hurting. Not that he will show it.

Good may yet come of it. The split may re-focus his energy. There will still be moments when he will leave us gasping. The final act of Frankie Dettori may still provide a standing ovation.

Gosden even seemed to welcome his winning ride. “I’m delighted for him,” he said, and the warmth seemed heartfelt.

“We are thrilled for him, because he is a mate and we have been mates for a long time. This is a just a sabbatical. I keep saying this. We are still very close and there is nothing more to add to the statement we sent yesterday.”

Calmer heads appear to have prevailed. The air may have been cleared.

Now it is high time we got back to the issues that really matter. It’s time to rebuild ‘The Franchise’, lest it becomes irrelevant.