Ultimate Frisbee World Championships underway in Limerick for teams from 23 counties

THE World Masters Ultimate Frisbee Championships commenced in Limerick on Saturday afternoon.

The international event, which has attracted 115 of the world’s best Masters Frisbee Club teams, is taking place at the University of Limerick Sports Campus and TUS Moylish Campus until Saturday July 2.

A special Opening Ceremony heralded an exciting week-long competition and saw all 23 nations represented through a Flag Parade. An Irish dance demonstration and live music and entertainment added to the spectacle and helped awaken everyone’s Irish spirit for the week.

A showcase game from the Masters Women’s division between Ireland’s Masterclass and Canada’s StellO gave a flavour of the excitement and drama expected during the 550+ game tournament.

During the 8-day tournament, athletes will compete in either the Masters Open, Masters Women’s, Masters Mixed, Grandmasters Open, Grandmasters Mixed and Great-Grandmasters Open, divisions. The age criteria for athletes playing at the event varies by division but minimum age for the Masters’ divisions is 33 for men and 30 for women up to a minimum age of 48 for men and 45 for women in the Great Grandmasters divisions.

“Welcoming some of the world’s best Ultimate Frisbee players and serving as the host city for the World Championship is incredibly exciting for Limerick. We are a sporting city with outstanding facilities and a reputation for hosting world-class events" said Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler at the Opening Ceremony.

"I hope that the entire Ultimate community gathered here - the players, coaches, officials, and fans – have a wonderful experience both on and off the field. I would encourage people in Limerick and further afield to show up and cheer on the teams, giving them the support they will no doubt thrive on," said the Mayor.

Robert Rauch, President, World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) welcomed all to the championships.

"It's great to be celebrating with our first Ultimate World Championship back after the long pandemic pause of over two years. WFDF is excited to see over 3,000 participants from 23 countries representing 115 teams competing this week. The playing fields here at the famous sports University of Limerick are in top condition and are ready to welcome athletes from all over the world. We offer a big thanks to the entire UL team for their support and preparation, and to the Local Organising Committee for their huge effort in bringing this world class event together," said Rauch.

Liam Grant, Siege Events and the Local Organising Committee, said “We are delighted to have finally arrived at D-Day. What an occasion and honour to host the 2022 World Masters Ultimate Club Championships. Staging such a large-scale International event could not have happened without the invaluable support from the World Flying Disc Federation, UL Conference and Sports Campus, TUS Sport, Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau, Failté Ireland and Limerick City and County Council. I would like to sincerely thank them and our wonderful organising committee who have given their all to make this tournament an enormous success. We expect this event will have a lasting positive impact on the Ultimate Community and sport in Ireland.”

Echoing this, Barry Walsh, Siege Events, said “The Local Organising Committee of WMUCC are passionate about the sport and the Irish Ultimate community. We are determined to make a positive impact on the youth development of Ultimate in Ireland and are aware of the endless hours volunteers have put in contributing to this. We want the sport to come out the other side of this summer stronger and better with more members in every youth club and have more kids playing the sport in schools. As a result, we have allocated a total of €5,000 from our finances to support this cause nationally and ensure that not only Limerick benefits from this landmark event.”

Karen Brosnahan, Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, said, “The Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau and Failté Ireland are delighted to support this prestigious event. Securing this event for Ireland and attracting such an enormous international delegation to Limerick underlies the importance of sports tourism. It is wonderful to see how the University of Limerick (UL) campus has become Ireland’s sporting campus and a perfect location for the event with fields, facilities, accommodation and restaurants all wrapped up into one Olympic Village-like setting.”