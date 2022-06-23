Munster Rugby confirms new academy intake of players

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that six players will join the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy this summer.

The new Academy recruits are Evan O’Connell (son of Justin and nephew of Paul), Jack Oliver (son of Munster coach Greg) , Ruadhan Quinn, Kieran Ryan and Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Fionn Gibbons and Darragh McSweeney.

In other news, full-back Patrick Campbell has signed a new contract that will see him continue as an Academy player next season before moving up to the senior squad on a two-year contract.

Campbell also won the Grand Slam with the Ireland U20s this year. The Young Munster man and former PBC student made two appearances for Munster in the Champions Cup this season.

As previously confirmed, Academy players Scott Buckley, Paddy Kelly, Alex Kendellen, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson will join the senior squad next season with Jonathan Wren retiring from the game on medical grounds.

Fionn Gibbons

Position: Centre

Age: 20 (12/06/2002)

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s this year, Gibbons scored three tries in four Ireland appearances during the 6 Nations.

He showed his versatility during the campaign, lining out in the centre and on the wing.

A former pupil at Castleknock College, Fionn has played for a Leinster Development side along with featuring for the province at age-grade level.

He has been selected by the Ireland U20s for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy.

Darragh McSweeney

Position: Prop

Age: 19 (19/08/2002)

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s this year, Darragh McSweeney starting playing his club rugby at Muskerry RFC.

Darragh excelled at PBC and helped the school to the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final in both 2019 and 2020, lining out alongside fellow Academy players Patrick Campbell and Alex Kendellen.

He made two appearances for the Ireland U20s during the 2022 6 Nations against France and Italy as they clinched the Grand Slam.

This season has also seen McSweeney help Shannon gain promotion to Division 1A of the AIL and feature for Munster A.

He was added to Munster’s Champions Cup squad in December and has been selected by the Ireland U20s for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy.

Evan O’Connell

Position: Lock

Age: 18 (4/05/2004)

A member of the National Talent Squad, Castletroy College student and UL Bohemian lock Evan lined out for the Munster U18 Schools team at the start of the season.

He captained Castletroy in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup this year before lining out for Ireland in this year’s U18 Six Nations Festival.

Jack Oliver

Position: Scrum-half

Age: 19 (28/04/2003)

A Garryowen FC clubman and former Castletroy College student, Jack started the season by captaining the Munster U19s during the Interprovincial Championship.

He has lined out for Garryowen in Division 1A of the AIL this season and featured for a Munster Development side.

Jack was selected for the Ireland U18s in 2020 and took part in an Ireland U19s training camp earlier this season.

He was also added to Munster’s Champions Cup squad in December.

Ruadhan Quinn

Position: Back Row

Age: 18 (17/10/2003)

A Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Crescent College Comprehensive this year, Ruadhan first played rugby at Ballina-Killaloe RFC.

The back-row forward has enjoyed an excellent year, starting with selection for the Munster U19s squad.

He then played a leading role in Crescent’s successful Schools Senior Cup campaign, scoring a hat-trick against Bandon Grammar in the semi-final.

He was selected in the Ireland U19s team for their double-header against France in April.

Kieran Ryan

Position: Prop

Age: 20 (30/01/2002)

Shannon RFC man Kieran Ryan is a former St. Munchin’s College student.

A Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finalist with St Munchin’s in 2020, Ryan has lined out for the Munster Development team this year and also featured for the Ireland U20s against a Leinster development side.

He was added to Munster’s Champions Cup squad in December and has been selected by the Ireland U20s for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy.

2022/23 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Squad

Year 3: Cian Hurley, Conor Phillips.

Year 2: Tony Butler, Patrick Campbell, Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo, Daniel Okeke.

Year 1: Fionn Gibbons, Darragh McSweeney, Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhan Quinn, Kieran Ryan.