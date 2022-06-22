Limerick teenage soccer star Dara Costelloe signs new deal with Vincent Kompany's Burnley

LIMERICK teenager Dara Costelloe has signed a new contract with the Vincent Kompany managed Burnley Football Club.

The 19 year old joined the Clarets prior to the 2020/21 season and after two successful campaigns in the U23 set-up, Costelloe has extended his time in East Lancashire.

The former Aisling Annacotty schoolboy, who finished top scorer with 12 goals across all competitions for the Burnley U23s last season, was also included on the first-team bench for the last seven games of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Costelloe can operate as a winger or a striker.



"I'm buzzing, I can't wait to get started and see what the season holds. Last season went well for me so I want to kick on, see what this season has to offer and hopefully make a name for myself," Costelloe told burnleyfootballclub.com of his new deal.

"There's exciting times ahead here, it's a club with ambition so I'm pleased to sign a new contract. I just can't wait to get started again."

The highly-rated Costelloe, who attended Castletroy College, joined the Academy of English side from Galway Utd after impressing in a trial with the club.

He played Kennedy Cup with the LDSL and then joined League of Ireland side Galway in 2017 and made his senior debut at the age of 15.