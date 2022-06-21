In Pictures: Supporter delight as Treaty Utd return to winning ways in Markets Field

TREATY Utd returned to winning wats in the SSE Airtricity League last weekend with a 2-1 win over Athlone Town.
This Friday June 24 the Limerick side are in Eamonn Deacy Park to play table toppers Galway.
Then next Monday, June 27, Treaty Utd welcome second placed Cork City to the Markets Field.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson was in attendance at the Athlone game for the Limerick Leader
