Poland drop Maciej Rybus for World Cup due to Spartak Moscow transfer

Poland have announced defender Maciej Rybus will not be selected for this year’s World Cup after his decision to continue playing his club football in Russia.
The 32-year-old, who has made 66 international appearances, joined Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with city rivals Lokomotiv.
Most other foreign players have left Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
A statement from the Polish Football Association read: “(Coach) Czesław Michniewicz, after the training camp of the Polish national team, which ended last week, spoke with Maciej Rybus, who is currently staying in Poland.
“The coach informed the player that, due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not be taken into account for the team that will go to the World Cup in Qatar.”
Poland refused to play against Russia in their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final in March. They were later awarded a bye to the final, after Russia were suspended, and qualified for Qatar with victory over Sweden.
