Reading sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley on season-long loan

Reading have signed goalkeeper Joe Lumley on a season-long loan deal from Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough.
The 27-year-old, who began his career at QPR, made 39 appearances for Boro last season, keeping 14 clean sheets.
Reading fielded four different goalkeepers in the 2021-22 campaign as they finished just above the relegation zone.
Royals manager Paul Ince told the club website: “The goalkeeping position was a difficult one to solve for this club last season, so it was a priority to add strength in depth to that corner of the dressing room ahead of a brand new challenge in 2022-23.
“Lumley is a tall, confident, capable young keeper and he will be hungry to stake a claim for the goalkeeper position when he joins us at the start of pre-season training this week.”
