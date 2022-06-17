Dettori secures Ascot redemption on Coronation queen Inspiral

What a difference a day makes. The knives were out for Frankie Dettori after Stradivarius could finish only third in his bid for a joint-record fourth victory in Thursday’s Gold Cup, while a subsequent defeat aboard the Queen’s red-hot favourite Reach For The Moon will not have helped his mood.

In light of those reverses there was significant pressure on the popular Italian’s shoulders going into the Coronation Stakes as he teamed up with the unbeaten Inspiral, but he proved class is permanent by delivering John and Thady Gosden’s filly to seal a hugely-impressive victory on her belated return.

Richard Fahey was thrilled to see his stable star Perfect Power successfully revert to sprinting in the Commonwealth Cup, having failed to see out the mile in the 2000 Guineas, while Meditate looks a Classic filly in the making for next season after making it three from three for Aidan O’Brien in the Albany.

What’s next?

The Platinum Jubilee Stakes takes centre stage on the fifth and final day, with Australian raider Home Affairs a hot favourite to provide Chris Waller with a famous sprint double following Nature Strip’s dominant display in the King’s Stand on Tuesday. Home Affairs actually pipped his stablemate in a Group One earlier in the year and is clearly the one to beat on that form. Artorius is a second Australian challenger, while American trainer Wesley Ward will be hoping Campanelle can bag a third win a the showpiece meeting following previous triumphs in the Queen Mary and Commonwealth Cup. Creative Force, Highfield Princess and Sacred add further strength in depth. Elsewhere on the card, last year’s Irish Derby and St Leger hero Hurricane Lane returns in the Hardwicke Stakes, while Aidan O’Brien’s Alfred Munnings puts his unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Chesham.