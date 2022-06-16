Ed Sheeran debuts Ipswich shirt and fixtures out – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.
Ed Sheeran debuted Ipswich’s new kit.
Wayne Rooney was on holiday.
John Terry was enjoying a day out.
Charlie Austin was making a change.
Premier League clubs discovered their 2022/23 fixtures.
Gary Neville wanted Manchester United to get a move on.
John McGinn thanked the Scotland fans.
England players continued to reflect on the thrilling win at Trent Bridge.
Wales were ready for the World Cup.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.