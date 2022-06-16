Royal Ascot day three – in pictures

Stradivarius may have the hearts of the Royal Ascot crowd, but he left without his much-desired fourth Gold Cup success as Kyprios proved too good in the day three feature. Frankie Dettori pointed to younger legs prevailing as Aidan O’Brien’s charge laid claim to the title of the new staying king on another pulsating afternoon of action. We pick out the highlights of the day:
