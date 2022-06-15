New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell tests positive for coronavirus

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has tested positive for Covid-19 following his side’s defeat to England at Trent Bridge.
Bracewell experienced symptoms on Wednesday morning and became the second squad member to contract the virus after captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test after a positive result on the eve of the match.
Bracewell, who made his debut in the five-wicket defeat at Nottingham, will now isolate for five days but should be available to play in the final Test at Headingley next Thursday.
The rest of the New Zealand squad are undertaking a fresh round of rapid antigen tests on Wednesday to determine if there has been a wider outbreak within the group.
Two-time world boxing champion Bernard Dunne Bernard photographed with his family from left, Caoimhe and Pamela | Picture: Sean Curtin/TrueMedia
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.