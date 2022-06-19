Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

TEMPLEMORE Athletics track was the venue for the Munster U9-U11 Individual and Team Games and U12 & U13 T &F Championships last weekend.

The team games combines results of pairs of athletes for qualification to National games and individual events also took place. Large numbers competed in the sprints from 9-11 with up to 9 heats in some age groups and qualifying times at a premium.

Athletes from West Limerick, St Mary’s AC, Dooneen AC, Limerick AC and Kilmallock took part.

Limerick ACs Tom Keogh took Gold in the U10 500m and followed this with a bronze in the 60m sprint.

U11 600m brought two silver medals to Limerick for Eva McMahon Dooneen AC and Killian Coman Limerick AC. Limerick AC also scored silver in the boys u12 600m event with Darragh Whelan fighting to the finish and missing a first place finish by 200th of a second.

Many other athletes qualified for finals in sprints and middle distance with strong performances and team results were not completed on the day so more to look forward to.

Two Dooneen brothers medalled in Long Jump with Andrew Bermingham jumping to silver in boys U10 with older brother Ben taking gold u12.

Dooneen AC athletes performed strongly in throws with Gyte Andrijauskaite completing double Gold in U12 Shot put and Turbo Javelin. Jake Barclay also took gold in the boys U12 Turbo javelin. Dillon Ryle Bourke and Robert Purtill won gold and silver respectively in u12 Shot put.

Robert’s younger brother Oisin had a bronze medal finish in the U 11 Turbo javelin. Young athlete U 9 Aoife Cantwell placed bronze in turbo javelin. Limerick AC U9 Jack Kiely had a silver medal finish in his turbo event.

Next weekend will see the older athletes from U14-U19 at Munster championships in MTU Cork so we wish them all the best.

Munster Seniors & Masters T & F

Results on 6th June Cork. Alana Frattroli first in Senior Shot Put with a throw of 12.23m In the Masters Category, Shane O’Sullivan took a double Gold, 1st M40 in the 400m in 55.2 secs and the 800m in 2.06.

Dooneen Clubmate Tim Ryan took Gold in the M55 200m and Silver in the 400m. Derek Kiely (Limerick AC) was 1st M40 in the 1500m.

Clubmate Keith Daly was 1st M45 in the 1500m. PJ O’Rourke M50 2nd in Shot Put . James O’ Hare over 65 1st in 100m, 2nd in Javelin & 2nd in Discus.

Around the Country

Katarzyna Bobka (An Bru) was first woman and 6th overall in the Portumna Forest 50K Ultra Marathon in a time of 3:40:43.

Annette O’Reilly (Kilfinane AC) was first woman in the Doneraile 10K a time of 42:22.