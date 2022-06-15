Lahinch Golf Club confirms details of the 2022 South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship

LAHINCH GC and Golf Ireland have advised that the closing date for entries to the 2022 South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship is Wednesday June 29.

The 120th South of Ireland will played on the links course from Wednesday July 20 to Sunday July 24.

150 of Ireland’s leading amateur golfers will play in the 36-hole strokeplay qualifier over Wednesday and Thursday, with the top 64 qualifying for the matchplay stage of the competition which starts on Friday and concludes with the semi-finals and final on Sunday July 24.

Lahinch Golf Club captain Jim Nolan said they were looking forward to another memorable championship and all visitors are welcome to come along and join in the festivities.

"Played mid-summer at peak holiday time in Lahinch, the South is generally regarded as the most enjoyable of the amateur 'majors' where golf is the talk of the village throughout the week," said Nolan.

"Last year, all of the victorious Irish Men’s Home International team played in the South and Lahinch Golf Club appreciates the continued support of Golf Ireland in ensuring that our leading golfers have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as John Burke, JB Carr, Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke, and Graeme McDowell," outlined the club captain.

Michael Coote, Chairperson, Munster Region Golf Ireland, said that Golf Ireland is delighted to continue its long association with Lahinch Golf Club.

"The South of Ireland Championship is one of the oldest and most prestigious championships in the world and we wish all the competitors well when the tournament commences in a few weeks. The roll of honour of past winners truly reflects the high esteem in which the South of Ireland is held by both the players and supporters of amateur golf," said Coote.

Pierse Motors Volkswagen, based in Tipperary town, have confirmed their continuing sponsorship of Ireland’s oldest Championship.

"Pierse Motors Volkswagen’s partnership with Lahinch Golf Club and Golf Ireland commenced in 2016 and we are delighted to continue with our sponsorship of the South of Ireland Championship. Lahinch boasts one of the finest links golf courses in the country and I have no doubt the tournament will be a huge success once again," said Gary Pierse, Managing Director of Pierse Motors.