Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany appointed Burnley boss

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been appointed as the new manager of Burnley.
The 36-year-old ex-Belgium international joins after quitting his head coach job at Anderlecht, where he spent three years, in late May.
“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany, who takes over from caretaker Mike Jackson, who replaced Sean Dyche in April but could not save the club from relegation to the Championship.
“I’m excited by the challenge ahead.
“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.
“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”
Chairman Alan Pace insists the Clarets have appointed a “proven leader”.
“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club,” he said.
“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.
“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club.”
A render of the proposed development at the Condell Road, which has been approved by An Bord Pleanala
Annamarie O’Reilly (2nd from left), a member of the Midwest Traveller Youth Mental Health Advisory Panel with family and friends at the launch | PICTURE: Eamon Doody
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.