In Pictures: Pike Rovers complete double with Lawson Cup final win over Fairview Rangers

PIKE Rovers celebrated their second big trophy win across four days when lifting the Lawson Cup after a 2-0 final win over Fairview Rangers in Jackman Park.
Pike had edged past Fairview 2-1 at the Fairgreen in their Limerick District League Premier Division play-off to claim the Fran Mullaly trophy after the sides finished tied at the summit of the top flight table at the end of the regular league season.
In this Lawson Cup final, goals from Kevin Barry and Steven McGann sealed a memorable double success.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
