Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.
Manchester City completed the signing of Erling Haaland.
Riyad Mahrez’s hard work eventually paid off.
Jamie Carragher struggled to keep up with Usain Bolt.
Soccer Aid was a hit.
Neil Warnock praised Rory McIlroy.
Joe Root produced some magic.
Daryl Mitchell was left red-faced….
KP arrived back in the UK.
Pat Cummins raised awareness.
Rory McIlroy was proud.
Danny Care was happy with his England call.
Lewis Hamilton was thankful for the support.
AlphaTauri were on thin ice.
Another title for Neal Skupski…
…that caused resentment.
Billie Jean King reminisced.
Aisling Keyes of MidWest Rape Crisis, Lynda Sheehan of Rockbarton Garden Centre, Mayor Cllr. Daniel Butler, Festival Manager Carmen Cronin and Gardener & Volunteer Gabriela Avram
Twenty new fully-electric buses will come into service in Limerick city in the new year PICTURES: Eamon Ryan Twitter
Pictured at the launch of the exhibition were, Danielle O'Shea, Padraig Malone and Cllr. Sharon Benson PIC: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.