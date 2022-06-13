Search

13 Jun 2022

Erik ten Hag’s first home game as Man Utd boss to be Rayo Vallecano friendly

Erik ten Hag’s first home game as Man Utd boss to be Rayo Vallecano friendly

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 5:58 PM

Erik ten Hag’s first home match as Manchester United boss will be a pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano next month.

The match, to be held at Old Trafford on Sunday July 31, will provide a final warm-up for Ten Hag’s squad before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign a week later.

Before then, United will tour Thailand, Australia and Norway as part of their pre-season preparations.

United face Liverpool in Thailand capital Bangkok on July 12 at the Rajamangala Stadium, the first time the two rivals have visited the city since 2013.

The Red Devils then play Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later, both fixtures taking place in Melbourne, before meeting Aston Villa in Perth on July 23 and then Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 – the day before United take on Rayo.

Dutchman Ten Hag, who guided Ajax to a third Eredivisie title this season, has taken over at Old Trafford on a three-year deal after replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media