Chelsea extend contract of midfielder Billy Gilmour

Chelsea have exercised an option to extend the contract of midfielder Billy Gilmour by two years.
The 21-year-old, who made 28 appearances in all competition on loan at Norwich last season, will now remain at Stamford Bridge until 2024.
Gilmour joined Chelsea from Rangers in 2017 and spent two years in the academy before being offered a professional contract.
He made his debut against Sheffield United in August 2019 as an 18-year-old before signing a four-year deal with the club.
Gilmour made 11 appearances for the Blues in his debut campaign before it was brought to a premature end by injury.
He has also become a regular member of the Scotland team after making his debut shortly before Euro 2020 and has gone on to play in 14 games for Steve Clarke’s men.
