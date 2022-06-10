Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr celebrate PFA awards – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 10.
Liverpool congratulated Mohamed Salah after he claimed his second PFA player of the year award on Thursday.
And likewise for Chelsea with Sam Kerr.
And they also welcomed Kadeisha Buchanan to the club.
Netherlands players were celebrating their roots.
Bukayo Saka met royalty.
Kevin Pietersen was up bright and early.
Nottingham Forest wished their loyal fan Stuart Broad well before the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.
Ian Poulter was getting ready for his second day of LIV Golf action.
Tyson Fury responded to Don King’s appeal for the British heavyweight to come out of retirement.
Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger will always have Paris.
Michael Van Gerwen was relishing the atmosphere in Copenhagen.
