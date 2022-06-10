Celtic set for friendly to honour Artur Boruc’s career

Celtic are to play a pre-season friendly in Poland to honour their former goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

The Scottish champions have been invited by Legia Warsaw to take part in the special tribute match on July 20.



Boruc, 42, became a firm fans’ favourite during his five years with Celtic between 2005 and 2010. He won three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

The goalkeeper – who won 65 caps for Poland – has been with Legia for eight years over the course of two spells and also played for Fiorentina, Southampton and Bournemouth.



Celtic captain Callum McGregor is looking forward to being part of the match.

“Artur is a huge character and was a massive part of Celtic for a number of years performing brilliantly for the club domestically and in Europe and he will always be so highly regarded by everyone here,” he told the Celtic website.



“We are looking forward to playing our part in this tribute to Artur, something he richly deserves after such a long and successful career covering Legia Warsaw, Celtic and a number of other clubs.”

The match against the Poles will form part of Celtic’s pre-season preparations ahead of their cinch Premiership title defence and Champions League group-stage participation.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will spend 10 days at a training camp in Austria in early July before playing a friendly away to Czech side Banik Ostrava and then home matches against English Championship pair Blackburn and Norwich either side of their trip to Poland.