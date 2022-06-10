Search

10 Jun 2022

Celtic set for friendly to honour Artur Boruc’s career

Celtic set for friendly to honour Artur Boruc’s career

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 2:32 PM

Celtic are to play a pre-season friendly in Poland to honour their former goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

The Scottish champions have been invited by Legia Warsaw to take part in the special tribute match on July 20. 

Boruc, 42, became a firm fans’ favourite during his five years with Celtic between 2005 and 2010. He won three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

The goalkeeper – who won 65 caps for Poland – has been with Legia for eight years over the course of two spells and also played for Fiorentina, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is looking forward to being part of the match.

“Artur is a huge character and was a massive part of Celtic for a number of years performing brilliantly for the club domestically and in Europe and he will always be so highly regarded by everyone here,” he told the Celtic website.

“We are looking forward to playing our part in this tribute to Artur, something he richly deserves after such a long and successful career covering Legia Warsaw, Celtic and a number of other clubs.”

The match against the Poles will form part of Celtic’s pre-season preparations ahead of their cinch Premiership title defence and Champions League group-stage participation.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will spend 10 days at a training camp in Austria in early July before playing a friendly away to Czech side Banik Ostrava and then home matches against English Championship pair Blackburn and Norwich either side of their trip to Poland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media