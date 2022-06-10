Search

10 Jun 2022

On this day in 2007: Lewis Hamilton celebrates first F1 victory at Canadian GP

10 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One race in his debut season for McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix, on this day in 2007.

The then 22-year-old triumphed in only his sixth grand prix in his career after a series of podium finishes.

Hamilton started the weekend well by taking pole position over team-mate Fernando Alonso, who qualified second on the grid.

The Brit controlled the race from very first minute after fending off Alonso at Turn 1 and again on the inside line for Turn 2.

On the quest for a third world title, Alonso may have expected Hamilton to move aside but the pair of McLaren’s battled again before Alonso ran into the grass and dropped back into the pack.

Two safety cars came into play when Adrian Sutil crashed his Force India before Robert Kubica later smashed his BMW into a concrete barrier but Hamilton defended well on both situations to retain the lead and take home his first race victory.

After the race in Montreal, Hamilton said: “I’ve been ready for this for quite some time, ready for the win – it was just a matter of where and when.

“I have to dedicate this win to my dad – without him this wouldn’t have been possible.

“The last few laps were just a case of counting them down and it really was just about enjoying it.”

Hamilton raced across the chequered flag 4.343seconds ahead of Nick Heidfeld in the BMW, while Williams’ Alexander Wurz claimed the final position on the podium.

Hamilton has since become a record-equalling seven-time world champion and has won the Canadian Grand Prix a further six times during his illustrious career so far.

