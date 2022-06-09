Search

09 Jun 2022

Murphy speaks of suffering alcoholic blackouts during lowest spell

Murphy speaks of suffering alcoholic blackouts during lowest spell

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 3:35 PM

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has spoken of experiencing alcoholic blackouts during the period which ultimately led to his 14-month suspension from riding.

Murphy, who was crowned leading Flat jockey for a third time last year, was banned by the British Horseracing Authority in February after breaking Covid rules and failing two breath tests.

The rider admits he would drink so much at his worst that he would pass out, with alcohol a part of his daily life, despite previous efforts to quit.

He told BBC Sport: “When I was happy I would drink, when I was sad I would drink.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to achieve results, but I dealt with that pressure entirely in the wrong way.

“I might last a week or sometimes a month (without alcohol) but it would spiral out of control again.

“By the time Goodwood came around in August (2021) I had blacked out every night of that week. OK, I was probably blacking out very early in the evening so I was fine the next morning, but I really couldn’t deal with the pressure and by the Breeders’ Cup in November I was ready to stop riding.

“Whether I rode well or poorly that day, whether I had winners or no winners, I dealt with it the same way – I got in the car with my driver and I started drinking. I had no set plan as to what would be my last drink that evening.”

Murphy – who was part of a guard of honour formed by 40 of the Queen’s jockeys past and present at Epsom on Saturday – failed his second alcohol test at Newmarket last October and gave up his licence to seek support when he was charged by the BHA in December.

The majority of his suspension was imposed after he admitted he misled the BHA over his location for a handful of days in September 2020, broke Covid protocols and acted in a way that prejudiced the reputation of horse racing.

The Irishman had gone on holiday in September 2020 to the Greek island of Mykonos, which was on the Government’s Covid red list at the time, but he had attempted to convince officials he had been at Lake Como in Italy.

“When I booked the holiday it wasn’t on the red list, and when it went on the red list I should have immediately changed my plans. Unfortunately I didn’t,” he said.

“I made a massive mistake and I am suffering from the consequences of that now.”

Murphy will not be able to reapply for his licence until February 16 2023, with the rider saying he is now sober, seeking counselling and attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings after reaching “rock bottom”.

“I had to reach a level that I was happy and being content with doing very simple things. I’m very fortunate to live at the bottom of the gallops here in Lambourn and taking the dog for a walk and going to the local supermarket and buying shopping, and that might sound very strange but I really reached rock bottom in my eyes,” he said.

“I stayed off social media for a long time. I ended up being happy doing very normal stuff, and from then I started showjumping and getting back in the horse world, helping (trainer) Andrew Balding a couple of times a week and going racing irregularly.

“I feel like I have not got normality back in my life, but I’m wanted and needed again and that is a nice way to be.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media